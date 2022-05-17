A Ben White own goal and a late strike from Bruno Guimaraes were enough to secure three points against the top four chasing Gunners.

For Targett, it would potentially be his last game at St James’s Park as a Newcastle player with his loan from Aston Villa set to expire at the end of the season.

But Newcastle do have a £15million option to buy the left-back from their Premier League rivals, something Guimaraes made clear he wants the club to trigger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Targett of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Brazilian interrupted Targett’s interview with NUFC TV to state: “He needs to stay,” while pointing at the January loan arrival.

Targett, who was serenaded by the home supporters following the match, then took to Instagram as he posted: “Last game at St James’s Park and what a game it was. Atmosphere was electric once again! One more to go.”

Newcastle face Burnley in their final match of the season this weekend as they look to end a memorable season on a high.

Newcastle director Majed Al Sorour pictured with players Bruno Guimaraes Miguel Almiron and Matt Targett after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

For Targett, it could be his final game for United in what has been a memorable loan spell to help the club secure Premier League survival.

And former Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor was quick to remind Targett that his time on Tyneside is in fact coming to an end.

He responded to the 26-year-old’s Instagram post with the message: “Don’t get comfortable! [You’re] a Villa player!”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.