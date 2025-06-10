Newcastle United’s Garang Kuol scored a stunning goal whilst on international duty with Australia Under-23’s this week.

After being called-up to Australia’s senior squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and featuring for the Socceroos in that tournament, Kuol’s lack of game time at club level has seen him drop back into the youth squads. This time round, the Magpies man was called-up by Tony Vidmar to represent Australia Under-23’s.

South Korea Under-23’s were their opponents and Kuol, fresh from a very good season with Newcastle United Under-21’s, gave his side an early lead with a simply stunning effort. After picking up a loose ball just inside his own half, the 20-year-old took a couple of touches before launching an audacious effort over the top of a stranded goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Melbourne City striker Alessandro Lopane then doubled Australia’s lead in the 20th minute as they ran out comfortable 2-0 victors. A late penalty was missed by the hosts which could have set up a nervy finish for Kuol and co.

Garang Kuol’s Newcastle United and Australia future

After a challenging start to life as a Newcastle United player, Kuol really started to find form for the Under-21’s side last season. The young Australian scored eight goals in 15 appearances as he impressed for Diarmuid O’Carroll’s side.

That may not have happened, though, had an injury not scuppered another loan move for him last summer. Kuol was set to again leave the club on a temporary basis, but a quad injury blocked his exit and he instead remained on Tyneside to continue his development in the club’s youth system.

Speaking to ESPN in April, Kuol revealed his desire to play senior football on a regular basis, stating: “The most important thing for me is to be able to play [senior] football... it won't be that easy to jump from the under-21s at Newcastle to a first-team squad which could be in the Champions League,” he said.

“For the summer, I'm not really sure what's going to happen in terms of my next move ... but I'd say [senior] football is the ultimate goal.”

After frustrating loan spells at Hearts and FC Volendam, Newcastle United know they must get Kuol’s next loan destination right if he is to make good on his talents and develop into a player that can push for a place in Eddie Howe’s matchday squads. Kuol has also been warned that the only route back into the senior national team and to add to the five caps he has won so far, is to play regular senior football again.

Asked about Kuol’s future in his team, Australia’s national team manager Tony Popovic said: “We’re monitoring him. We’ve seen some of his games that have been visible recently in the Under-21s. He just needs consistent football.

“The level can sometimes be deceiving, of course. But for any striker, when they’re scoring, they’re confident.

“Hopefully this will help him get a move somewhere where he will then have the challenge of getting into a team where there are points on the line and there’s constant pressure.”