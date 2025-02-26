Newcastle United Under-21s suffered a National League Cup quarter-final defeat at Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

It was a dramatic exit for the Young Magpies, who came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 only to lose out on penalties at Moss Lane. Kahrel Reddin and Kian Taylor put the hosts into a 2-0 lead before Garang Kuol pulled a goal back with a stunning strike from distance to make it 2-1.

Jay Turner-Cooke then won and converted a penalty to make it 2-2 before Kuol put Newcastle in front with a close-range strike. Altrincham had a golden chance to equalise with 13 minutes remaining after summer signing Rory Finneran fouled Remi Thompson inside the box.

Joe Nuttall stepped up to take the penalty but was penalised for pausing his run-up excessively and was booked as a result, with Newcastle awarded a free-kick. But The Young Magpies’ luck ran out in the final seconds as Justin Amaluzor headed in to make it 3-3 and force penalties.

Altrincham won the shootout 3-2 with Alfie Harrison and Turner-Cooke converting for Newcastle. Ellis Stanton, Sean Neave and Leo Shahar all failed to convert for Diarmuid O'Carroll’s side.

Newcastle United out of ‘the best competition’

Newcastle did well to progress to the quarter-final of the National League Cup after winning their group in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 win at Gateshead last month.

After that match, O’Carroll praised the competition as ‘the best’ his side are involved in.

“In my opinion, this is probably the best competition we've played,” he said. “They're real games. It feels like a real game.

“It's physically difficult. It's a challenge. Credit to all the teams who've played. It's been really good but it's a compliment to the boys.”

Garang Kuol continues his fine scoring form after loan decision

Garang Kuol scored another two goals, his first of which was a stunning strike to continue his fine form at Under-21s level.

The Australian now has five goals in nine matches since returning from injury. The forward was initially set to go out on loan at the start of the season but his injury ultimately blocked any potential exit in the summer.

There was also talk of a loan move during the recent winter transfer window with conversations taking place with Australian club Macarthur FC - but Newcastle and Kuol both agreed the best course of action would be to stay on Tyneside to continue his progress.

The 20-year-old will likely be loaned out again in the summer.

O’Carroll recently told The Gazette: “I think from our point of view, we're perfectly comfortable with him being in the building.

“If someone was to come and there's an attractive option, again we would sit down as a team in terms of Jack [Ross] and everybody and we weigh it up.

“We don't want to send someone for a token gesture because it looks good to send them on loan. From now on, we want every loan to be tailored to the needs of the player.”

Altrincham 3-3 Newcastle United Under-21s: Match information

Newcastle United Under-21s: Taylor, Shahar, Charlton, Bailey (Finneran 46), Heffernan, C.Thompson, Kuol (Ferreira 90+1), Stanton, Neave, Turner-Cooke, Emerson (Al.Harrison 75).

Unused substitutes: Craggs, Anderson, Brayson, Palmer.

Booked: Finneran

Altrincham: Lainton (Randle 46), Cooper, Osborne (Griffiths 14), Taylor, Kosylo, Weaver (Amaluzor 46), Reddin, Golden (Banks 46), Nuttall, Bickerstaff (Thompson 73), Pasiek.

Unused substitutes: J.Jones, Crawford.

Booked: Taylor, Nuttall

Referee: William Davis

Crowd: 623