Garang Kuol reveals Newcastle United contact

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Garang Kuol – as he finds his feet in British football.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 8:29am

Kuol was loaned to Heart of Midlothian last month after joining from Central Coast Mariners after a spell at the World Cup with Australia.

Newcastle United's £1m Carabao Cup bonus 'revealed'
The 18-year-old forward – who has made one start and three appearances off the bench – has spoken to the Edinburgh Evening News about his first few weeks in Scotland.

"It’s up to me – and what I do in training,” said Kuol. “I’m going to keep working hard in training to put pressure on the gaffer (Robbie Neilson). The aim’s to get a start, try to start well – and then keep starting. The manager’s told me to work hard every day to put pressure on him.”

On Newcastle, Kuol added: “You get contact from the guys down there saying ‘good luck’, and stuff like that. It’s good and encouraging that they’re keeping an eye on what I’m doing.”

Garang Kuol speaks to the media in Sydney, Australia, after the World Cup in December.
