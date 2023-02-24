Garang Kuol reveals Newcastle United contact
Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Garang Kuol – as he finds his feet in British football.
Kuol was loaned to Heart of Midlothian last month after joining from Central Coast Mariners after a spell at the World Cup with Australia.
The 18-year-old forward – who has made one start and three appearances off the bench – has spoken to the Edinburgh Evening News about his first few weeks in Scotland.
"It’s up to me – and what I do in training,” said Kuol. “I’m going to keep working hard in training to put pressure on the gaffer (Robbie Neilson). The aim’s to get a start, try to start well – and then keep starting. The manager’s told me to work hard every day to put pressure on him.”
On Newcastle, Kuol added: “You get contact from the guys down there saying ‘good luck’, and stuff like that. It’s good and encouraging that they’re keeping an eye on what I’m doing.”