The 17-year-old is understood to have signed a four-year deal at Newcastle after his £300,000 release clause at the A-League club was triggered.

Kuol will remain with Central Coast Mariners before joining Newcastle officially in January. Following his arrival, he will quickly be loaned out to a European club to continue his development and circumvent work permit restrictions.

On Saturday, the Australian international stood with the 2,300 travelling supporters at Craven Cottage as The Magpies beat Fulham 4-1.

Garang Kuol of the A-League All Stars poses during a A-League All Stars Media Opportunity at the Pullman Hotel on May 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

And Montgomery, who represented Sheffield United in the Premier League, believes Newcastle is an ideal move for the youngster despite interest from the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

“Newcastle is a great move for him,” he told FTBL. “He had offers from some of the biggest clubs in the world - but he’s joining a club that’s looking to get some of the best young talent out there and develop it.

“It’s a family club, a club whose fans love to see young talent and embraces players from around the world. I remember when Faustino Asprilla went there [in 1996] and I and thinking ‘what an unbelievable talent’.

“It’s quite clear they have a pathway to get Garang in the first team in the next couple of years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montgomery went on to offer some advice to Kuol before the forward officially makes the move to Tyneside.

“As long as Garang stays away from the partying and the things that can distract young players he’ll thrive,” the 40-year-old said.

“He’s a sensible lad, has a good family behind him and his focus has to stay on becoming the best player he can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montgomery added: “When we brought him on he didn’t really have much idea how to play the game in a team format - he just had individual attributes that stood him out above the rest like lightning speed and the ability to glide past players and also finish.