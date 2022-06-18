Gareth Bale tipped for Newcastle United move as former Rangers and Magpies striker leaves role as manager of Danish side

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Bale tipped for Magpies move

Gareth Bale has been tipped to make Newcastle United his next club after leaving Real Madrid.

Bale, who helped guide Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years, is looking for a new club ahead of next season and Dean Saunders believes Newcastle would be the perfect destination for him:

''If I could pick a club for him to go to now, I'd say sign for Newcastle.” Saunders told talkSport. “They've got a project; they're going in the right direction – he would slot in.

'The fans right now in Newcastle, because I've been there and I worked there – and I realise how much they love the club – right now they could sell 80,000 season tickets.”

Bale has netted three goals in nine career appearances against Newcastle.

Dean Saunders has tipped Newcastle United to sign Gareth Bale this summer (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Lovenkrands leaves role

Former Newcastle United striker Peter Lovenkrands has left his role in charge of Danish side Fremad Amager after just one season in-charge.

Lovenkrands was successful in guiding the club away from relegation danger in the Danish First Division, the league below the Danish Superliga.

The 42-year-old announced his departure on Instagram, writing that whilst the season had been ‘challenging’, he was ‘delighted’ with how it ended:

‘The last season at Fremad has been extremely challenging both on and off the pitch.

‘However, I’m very proud of the players and the staff on how they conducted themselves throughout the season, supported me and obviously delighted that we collectively managed to secure our position in the division. It was a very satisfying end to the season.

‘After much and careful consideration and talking it through with my family and the club, I have decided to leave the club and pass the baton on to someone else to lead the club next season and in to a new chapter.’

Lovenkrands signed off by writing: ‘I wish Fremad all the very best for the future.’