Gareth Southgate's visit to Newcastle United's training ground explained by Eddie Howe

Gareth Southgate this week paid a visit to Newcastle United’s training ground.

By Miles Starforth
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The England manager yesterday met Eddie Howe and his players at the club’s Benton base.

Southgate – who took Newcastle trio Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson to the World Cup in Qatar late last year – also attended a charity dinner on Tyneside last night which was hosted by United and former England coach Graeme Jones. The event at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead, which was raising money for St Oswald’s Hospice, Gosforth, was also attended by Newcastle’s squad.

Asked if Southgate had visited the training ground, United’s head coach said: “Yes he did. It was great to have him with us yesterday.

"I’ve got a really good relationship with Gareth, I really respect him. He spoke at a dinner last night that Graeme Jones hosted for a local hospice, St Oswald’s. It was an incredible night, and hopefully a lot of money was raised.”

England manager Gareth Southgate at St James's Park in October.
