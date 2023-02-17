Newcastle United are fourth in the Premier League ahead of tomorrow’s televised game. Klopp’s side, ninth in the table, are the only side to have beaten them so far this season.

“Massive game,” said Liverpool’s manager. “If we want to reach something this season, we have to chase everybody, especially the teams ahead of us in the table.

“Tough one. Newcastle, best defence in the league, lost only once. That was against us, and we needed a late, late goal. Very, very consistent, which is the first step into success, always. Tough place to go, was always (tough) for us.”

Newcastle are now 80%-owner by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Klopp suggested earlier this season that Liverpool could no longer compete financially with United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Klopp said that Newcastle's form is more to do with the job Howe, the club’s head coach, has done than the club’s transfer spend.

United have spent more than £200million on players since the October 2021 takeover. The club invested a club-record £60million fee on striker Alexander Isak – who scored on his debut at Anfield – last summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces his Newcastle United counterpart Eddie Howe at Anfield earlier this season.

“Eddie’s doing an exceptional job, absolutely exceptional,” said Klopp. “The financial possibilities they have, or will have in the future, is exceptional, but, so far, it (the team’s success) is not because of that. Not at all.

“Eddie came there in a difficult situation. They stayed comfortably in the league, and it’s not like, in the new season, you didn’t recognise the team anymore from last year, like a complete overall or whatever.

“So, building on the team they had, improving players like (Miguel) Almiron. I always liked him. With the way they are playing now, it obviously fits him extremely well. Callum (Wilson) is obviously a fantastic striker. I’m not sure if he’s injured tomorrow or not.

“Bringing Isak makes absolute sense. Bruno Guimaraes, of course, is a massive player for them.

“(Kieran) Trippier came in, but loads of players are still there. That obviously speaks volumes about the manager, how much it turned it round and made them a proper threat for everybody.

