All the latest news surrounding Newcastle United as they pick up the pieces from a defeat to Liverpool.

Attention now turns to a derby clash with Sunderland in the FA Cup, but the Magpies will head into that clash with a backdrop of concern for where their Premier League campaign is going. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Neville on Ashworth

Gary Neville believes Howe will be concerned over the current situation surrounding sporting chief Dan Ashworth, who has been linked with a move away.

“You mentioned Dan Ashworth, I’ve thought a lot about this in the last couple of weeks,” he said. “That will be unnerving Eddie Howe and unnerving quite a lot of people at Newcastle because he’s a very calming presence. You’d think that he would have a big influence with the owners above. And I think if Eddie Howe is to come through this difficult period, you need a strong sporting director you’ve got the backing of.

“If Dan Ashworth’s head’s been turned, and people at [Manchester] United, the new owners have been getting into him about leaving, I think that could mean a more challenging period for Eddie Howe in these next few months.”

