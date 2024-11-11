Geordie Journos on Shots! Are Newcastle United 'back' after impressive 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest?

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:19 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The latest Geordie Journos episode reflecting on Newcastle United's 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest is now available to watch.

Shots! and Geordie Journos have partnered up to bring you a dedicated Newcastle United show every Monday at 10:30pm on Freeview channel 262.

NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy, and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch Geordie Journos on Shots: Reaction to three wins in a row for Newcastle United

This week, Dominic Scurr, Liam Kennedy and Jordan Cronin discuss Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground as Eddie Howe’s side made it three wins in a row. A key part in Newcastle’s turnaround in recent weeks, Joelinton’s position, is also highlighted heading into the international break.

All those topics are discussed in this latest episode.

Related topics:Liam KennedyNewcastleWorldEddie HowePremier LeagueManchester CityWimbledonFulham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice