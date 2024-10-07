Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PIF-led takeover of Newcastle United was completed three years ago on October 7, 2021.

Ending Mike Ashley’s decade-and-a-half tenure as owner of Newcastle United, the takeover, led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, sparked jubilant scenes outside of St James’ Park as the news of the takeover was confirmed. In three years, the Magpies have been transformed from relegation candidates to a club that has competed in the Champions League and hold genuine aspirations of repeating that feat on a regular basis.

PIF, along with RB Sports and Media, have invested heavily in the club over those three years, but the club have had to weather a recent shakeup following the departures of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi this summer. The ownership group at Newcastle United remain committed to the club as they look to improve both on and off the pitch.

The Premier League’s clampdown on their Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have meant that they have not been able to spend as freely as they may have liked, however. Newcastle United still have the richest owners in the league, but PSR has stifled their spending and mean the club now need to focus on raising their revenues rather than relying solely on owner funding.

Premier League owners rumoured net worth

Ipswich Town

Owner = Gamechanger 20 Limited — rumoured net worth = unknown

Brentford

Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £214million

Brighton and Hove Albion

Owner = Tony Bloom — rumoured net worth = £1billion

Southampton

Owner = Sport Republic, Katharina Liebherr — rumoured net worth = £1billion

Bournemouth

Owner = Bill Foley — rumoured net worth = £1.2billion

Leicester City

Owner = The Srivaddhanaprabha Family — rumoured net worth = £2.7billion

Nottingham Forest

Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £2.9billion

Crystal Palace

Owners = Steve Parish, Joshua Harris and David S. Blitzer — rumoured net worth = £4.2billion

Tottenham Hotspur

Owners = Family ofJoe Lewis and Daniel Levy — rumoured net worth = £4.4billion

Wolves

Owner = Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin — rumoured net worth = £5.3billion

Everton

Prospective new owner = Friedkin Group — rumoured net worth = £5.8billion

Fulham

Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £6billion

Liverpool

Owner = John W. Henry and Tom Werner — rumoured net worth = £7.5billion

West Ham

Owner = David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold & Daniel Kretinsky — rumoured net worth = 7.96billion

Chelsea

Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £12.8billion

Arsenal

Owner = Stan Kroenke — rumoured net worth = £13billion

Aston Villa

Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris — rumoured net worth = £13.7billion

Manchester United

Owner = Glazer Family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe — rumoured net worth = £16billion

Manchester City

Owner = Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake, China Media Capital & China CITIC Group — rumoured net worth = £18.2billion

Newcastle United

Owner = Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media — rumoured net worth = £474billion