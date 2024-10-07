The stunning ‘net worth’ of Newcastle United’s owners compared to Man City & co - three years after takeover
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ending Mike Ashley’s decade-and-a-half tenure as owner of Newcastle United, the takeover, led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, sparked jubilant scenes outside of St James’ Park as the news of the takeover was confirmed. In three years, the Magpies have been transformed from relegation candidates to a club that has competed in the Champions League and hold genuine aspirations of repeating that feat on a regular basis.
PIF, along with RB Sports and Media, have invested heavily in the club over those three years, but the club have had to weather a recent shakeup following the departures of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi this summer. The ownership group at Newcastle United remain committed to the club as they look to improve both on and off the pitch.
The Premier League’s clampdown on their Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have meant that they have not been able to spend as freely as they may have liked, however. Newcastle United still have the richest owners in the league, but PSR has stifled their spending and mean the club now need to focus on raising their revenues rather than relying solely on owner funding.
Premier League owners rumoured net worth
Ipswich Town
Owner = Gamechanger 20 Limited — rumoured net worth = unknown
Brentford
Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £214million
Brighton and Hove Albion
Owner = Tony Bloom — rumoured net worth = £1billion
Southampton
Owner = Sport Republic, Katharina Liebherr — rumoured net worth = £1billion
Bournemouth
Owner = Bill Foley — rumoured net worth = £1.2billion
Leicester City
Owner = The Srivaddhanaprabha Family — rumoured net worth = £2.7billion
Nottingham Forest
Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £2.9billion
Crystal Palace
Owners = Steve Parish, Joshua Harris and David S. Blitzer — rumoured net worth = £4.2billion
Tottenham Hotspur
Owners = Family ofJoe Lewis and Daniel Levy — rumoured net worth = £4.4billion
Wolves
Owner = Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin — rumoured net worth = £5.3billion
Everton
Prospective new owner = Friedkin Group — rumoured net worth = £5.8billion
Fulham
Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £6billion
Liverpool
Owner = John W. Henry and Tom Werner — rumoured net worth = £7.5billion
West Ham
Owner = David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold & Daniel Kretinsky — rumoured net worth = 7.96billion
Chelsea
Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £12.8billion
Arsenal
Owner = Stan Kroenke — rumoured net worth = £13billion
Aston Villa
Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris — rumoured net worth = £13.7billion
Manchester United
Owner = Glazer Family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe — rumoured net worth = £16billion
Manchester City
Owner = Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake, China Media Capital & China CITIC Group — rumoured net worth = £18.2billion
Newcastle United
Owner = Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media — rumoured net worth = £474billion
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.