Watch: Eddie Howe's perfect response to Newcastle United doubts against Chelsea & Arsenal

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:12 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 17:14 BST
The latest Geordie Journos episode reflecting on Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James' Park is now available to watch.

Shots! and Geordie Journos have partnered up to bring you a dedicated Newcastle United show every Monday at 10:30pm on Freeview channel 262.

NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy, and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.

Watch Geordie Journos on Shots: Has Eddie Howe solved NUFC’s problem?

This week, Dominic Scurr and Liam Kennedy discuss Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Arsenal St James’ Park and how they are feeling about the club at the moment. The lads also ask whether Eddie Howe has silenced any doubts with recent performances and changes in personnel and tactics in the wins over Chelsea and Arsenal.

All those topics are discussed in this latest episode.

