Martin Dubravka’s omission headlines a much changed Newcastle United side for their trip to Prenton Park. Karl Darlow has been named as Newcastle ‘keeper this evening as youngster Elliot Anderson is handed his first competitive senior start for the club.

Here is how the team news went down with Newcastle United supporters on social media:

@TheGingerPirlo_: Team I expected apart from no Dubravka. He injured? Or is he off somewhere?

@TobyCoxonSports: Glad to see Anderson start! Interested to see if Dubravka is injured or not? Could be on the way out the door.

@SuperSchar: The Geordie Maradona masterclass incoming

@darrrent: No dubravka… got a feeling he is on his way out of Newcastle

Elliot Anderson is set to make his first competitive start for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@Mr_JDAW: Excited to see Anderson from the start! HOWAY THE LADS! #NUFC

@So_Cal_Geordie: Big surprise here is no Dubravka surely? Happy Targett is back and it’s fantastic to see Anderson get the start! #NUFC

@SoloDanny0: That bench will rip things to shreds. Great that Elliot starts and good to see Targett back! #nufc

@nufcsanjay: Pretty much as expected, surprised to see no Dubravka though. Elliot Anderson's first competitive start for the club, I'm looking forward to this. #NUFC

@DHardy8: Good opportunity for the fringe players to get some game time .. excited to see how Anderson does

Newcastle United team to face Tranmere Rovers: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles (C), Dummett, Targett, S.Longstaff, Willock, Anderson, Ritchie, Murphy, Wood.