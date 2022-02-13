After getting the better of one iconic English midfielder in Frank Lampard on Tuesday night, Howe has quickly turned his attentions to Gerrard’s Villa as he eyes a third straight Premier League win.

Howe (44), Lampard (43) and Gerrard (41) are the three youngest English managers in the Premier League right now.

Although the Newcastle boss wasn’t afraid to question whether ‘young’ is still the best way to describe him.

Steven Gerrard and Eddie Howe will face each other for the first time in the Premier League this weekend (photo: Getty).

“I'm kidding myself that I'm young – you go to 44 and you think ‘ooh that doesn't sound so good these days’,” he laughed. “Hopefully I can get away with it for a little bit longer!”

Howe added: “I'm certainly pleased Newcastle went for a young English manager! I don't focus on what other clubs do in that respect because every club has the right to choose who they wish.

"I fully respect Frank and Steven and they are top managers in their own right."

Gerrard was appointed Aston Villa manager just three days after Howe was named Newcastle head coach.

Had the season started when both managers were appointed, Villa would be seventh and Newcastle 12th. Gerrard arrived at Villa with an excellent reputation following his first senior managerial role at Rangers.

Last season, he led Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years following an unbeaten league campaign. So far at Villa, he has taken 17 points from his opening 11 games in charge.

And Howe has backed the former England and Liverpool captain to have a successful career in management.

“Looking at Steven individually, I think he has got all of the credentials to go on and manage at the very, very highest level and achieve whatever he wants to in the game,” added the Newcastle boss. “He's done a great job already at Rangers and has come into Aston Villa and made a big impact in a short period of time.

"He's someone that I've not come up against yet in terms of playing against one of his teams. But from afar I've watched his work and been very impressed.”

