Newcastle United have a ‘very strong interest’ in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini this summer.

Newcastle United news:

The 21-year-old centre-back has been labelled as Newcastle’s ‘top’ defensive target this summer after their interest in Marc Guehi cooled following unsuccessful negotiations with Crystal Palace last summer.

Sources in Italy initially claimed that Atalanta won’t entertain any offers for the 21-year-old this summer after an injury-hit spell in Bergamo. Scalvini made just eight appearances last season after suffering an ACL injury last May before picking up a shoulder injury.

But that stance is understood to have since softened and Newcastle, who have recently agreed a £55million transfer of Anthony Elanga with reluctant sellers Nottingham Forest, will have confidence they can tempt the Serie A side into a sale.

At just 21, Scalvini already has a strong footballing CV with over 100 senior appearances, international caps for Italy, Champions League experience and a Europa League medal to his name.

Newcastle rate the defender highly but there are reservations over his pace and injury record. The Magpies have been hit with their fair share of defensive injury issues in recent seasons with both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles ruled out for extended periods with ACL injuries.

Scalvini also suffered an ACL tear last year that kept him out for the majority of the 2024/25 season.

Fabrizio Romano update on Giorgio Scalvini

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel provided an update on Scalvini’s situation.

He said: “True, I repeat, Newcastle's strong, very strong interest in Giorgio Scalvini.

“As of today, Atalanta has not dropped its fixed valuation of €50million (£43.2million) for Scalvini. So, in short, we'll understand whether it could be a suitable investment for Newcastle or not.

“To date, there hasn't been an official offer for Scalvini from Newcastle yet. Clearly, we'll see if the situation can evolve in a certain sense or not.

“However, for Atalanta, who consider Scalvini a very important player, I would dare say he's unsellable, but sometimes the word unsellable is also used for strategic reasons.

“Clearly, if an offer higher than €50million were to arrive, I believe that Atalanta could really evaluate him.”

So Newcastle know what they have to do in order to have a chance of signing Scalvini this summer, and that’s show Atalanta the money.

Giorgio Scalvini ‘flattered’ by NUFC interest

Newcastle aren’t the only Premier League club to have shown an interest in Scalvini. The I has claimed Manchester United are also tracking the defender.

The report also suggests that Scalvini is ‘flattered’ by reported interest from St James’ Park this summer.

While playing for Manchester United holds historic appeal for players, Newcastle hold an advantage over The Red Devils this coming season as they can offer players Champions League football.