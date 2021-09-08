Newcastle United’s last 10 victories against Saturday’s opponents span 32 years with some of the winning goals in that time being scored by Glenn Roeder, Alan Shearer and Matty Longstaff.

In fact, none of the current squad were born before the earliest two entries on this list - although Steve Bruce did feature against Newcastle in one of those games.

Furthermore, only once in the last 48 years have Newcastle been victorious at Old Trafford, not a good omen for Saturday’s encounter.

After failing to win any of their four games before the international break, it may seem all doom-and-gloom around Newcastle United ahead of the weekend’s fixture.

However, here we aim to remind you of some of the better times Newcastle have had against Manchester United - and there have certainly been plenty of those:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 6th October 2019: Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester United The last time Newcastle defeated Manchester United came just shy of two years ago, courtesy of that Matty Longstaff goal. The game will probably be most remembered for the winning goal and the post-match interview between the two Longstaff brothers who started their first ever Premier League game together. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. 11th February 2018: Newcastle 1 - 0 Manchester United Newcastle came into this game in real relegation danger and with an unknown goalkeeper by the name of Martin Dubravka in goal. Ninety minutes and a Matt Ritchie goal later, the whole mood at St James’s Park was lifted and Rafa Benitez’s men embarked on a great end of season run. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. 7th December 2013: Manchester United 0 - 1 Newcastle United David Moyes’ reign as Manchester United manager had not got off to the best start and Alan Pardew's Newcastle compounded their misery by winning at Old Trafford for the first time in 41 years. Yohan Cabaye’s delicious effort into the bottom corner was the difference on the day. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

4. 4th January 2012: Newcastle United 3 - 0 Manchester United In a season full of highlights, this game topped the lot as Newcastle put their opponents to the sword in-front of a feverish St James’s Park. Two wonderful goals from Demba Ba and then Cabaya opened the scoring before a comical own-goal by Phil Jones rounded off the night. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales