The 21-year-old centre-back has been cited as a potential transfer target this summer as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his defensive options. Newcastle had the joint best defensive record in the Premier League last season with Sven Botman and Fabian Schar forming a solid centre-back partnership for the majority of the season.

But Schar has just one year left on his current deal at the club and turns 32 in December. Other centre-back options include Dan Burn, another player turning 32 next season and captain Jamaal Lascelles, whose long-term future at the club is uncertain after a lack of game-time last season.

And with Champions League football to prepare for next season as well as planning for the future, Newcastle will be looking at potential centre-back additions this summer.

Like Botman, Inacio is one of the more highly-rated young centre-backs in Europe having established himself in the Sporting first team over the past three seasons. The youngster has made over 100 appearances for the Lisbon club, scoring 11 times and earning two caps for Portugal.

According to Football Insider, Inacio ‘fits the profile’ of the type of signing Newcastle are looking to make given his age, potential and price tag. The left-footed defender is valued at around £38.5million with Premier League rivals Liverpool also credited with an interest.

Inacio signed a four year deal at Sporting last summer, keeping him contracted to the Portuguese outfit until 2026 with a release clause of £51.5million.

Newcastle are currently plotting their next move in the transfer market after securing two signings so far. The Magpies signed Yankuba Minteh from Odense for £7million at the start of the window before announcing the £52million arrival of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier this week.

The United first-team are due back for pre-season training next week with the first friendly match taking place at Gateshead on Saturday, July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).