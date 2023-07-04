Newcastle haven’t had to look far either with Inter Milan winger Kevin Zefi the latest player on the club’s radar. The 18-year-old has just a year left on his contract at the San Siro after joining Inter from Shamrock Rovers in 2021.

Zefi hasn’t played for Inter’s first-team since his arrival but is a regular for the club’s youth sides - scoring 16 goals in 23 appearances last season.

The Irish Examiner claim that Newcastle are closing in on the Republic of Ireland Under-19 international as sporting director Dan Ashworth continues his academy recruitment drive.

Who is Newcastle United target Kevin Zefi?

Zefi was born in Dublin in 2005 and joined Shamrock Rovers in 2017, progressing through the youth system at the Irish club before being snapped up by Inter Milan.

While Zefi didn’t feature for Shamrock’s first-team, he did become the youngest ever player for the club’s second string side and the League of Ireland’s youngest ever goalscorer at age 15 years and 206 days back in September 2020.

He has been capped by Republic of Ireland at Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 level. Zefi was part of the Ireland Under-19s squad including Newcastle academy players Reece Byrne and Alex Murphy during the last international break.

Zefi was born and bred in Ireland but is of Albanian descent and his agent is none other than former Newcastle defender Stephen Carr.

Why Newcastle United want to sign Kevin Zefi?

Since Ashworth’s appointment as sporting director, significant attention has been given to improving the academy set-up after years of underperforming.

Last season saw the Magpies sign several teenagers including Zefi’s Ireland Under-19 team-mates Murphy and Byrne as well as Charlie McArthur, Jude Smith, Jordan Hackett, Amadou Diallo and Garang Kuol. United’s first summer signing also saw 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh join from Odense for a reported £7million.