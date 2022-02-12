Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United transfer gossip.

Double Dortmund transfer blow

Borussia Dortmund could hand a double transfer blow to Newcastle United as they confirm signing of centre-back, and eye another heavily-linked with the Magpies.

Newcastle United and Leeds United target Moses Simon playing for Nigeria (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Dortmund confirmed that Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule would join them on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Sule had been linked with a ‘marquee’ move to Newcastle United and reportedly had an offer on the table from them, however, he will remain in the Bundesliga.

Having missed out on Sule, many believe that United could turn their attention towards Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

According to German outlet Rurh Nachrichten, Dortmund have joined the Magpies in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature this summer.

Bayern Munich also reportedly hold an interest in the defender but are apparently willing to wait until he becomes a free transfer in summer 2023 before making a move, thus opening the door for another club to swoop this summer.

PL duo ‘eye’ Ligue 1 star

Nantes winger Moses Simon is reportedly attracting interest from both Newcastle United and Leeds United.

Simon, 26, has two goals and six assists in Ligue 1 this season and has had a £20million price tag placed on him by his club.

Newcastle have been tipped to land the winger, due to being more able to afford his reported £100,000 a week wage demands, however, Leeds have been touted as a potential destination and the Whites could have money to spend in the summer, should they lose star player Raphinha.

Toon tipped to beat rival for Botman signature

After a long, but ultimately fruitless, transfer saga last month, could Newcastle revisit a deal for Sven Botman in the summer.

Botman will leave Lille at the end of this season with both AC Milan and Inter Milan reportedly interested in the defender.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the Dutchman, however, Pete O’Rourke believes that should Botman move to England in summer, Newcastle will be his destination, rather than north London.

“If it came down between Spurs and Newcastle over fee and wages, I think there’s only one winner, and that’ll be Newcastle.” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

