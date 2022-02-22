Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond.

Toon and Villa ‘lead race’ for defender

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in moving for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in the summer and the duo are seen as two major contenders for his signature.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa reportedly lead the race for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Athletic report that should Liverpool look to sell the defender, then a move to St James’s Park or Villa Park could well be on the cards.

Gomez has featured sporadically for Liverpool this season, making just five Premier League appearances and completing 90 minutes on just one occasion - coming at the weekend in their victory against Norwich City.

The report also states that whilst the Reds won’t actively look to sell Gomez this summer, he may see an exit from Anfield as his only opportunity for regular first-team football.

Lyon eye Magpies target

Newcastle’s summer business could have a huge impact on Ligue 1. The Magpies reportedly see Lyon’s Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta as an ideal player to boost their attacking creativity and reports last month linked them with a move for RC Lens midfielder and Leeds United target Seko Fofana.

Lyon are reportedly reluctant to sell Paqueta, however, if a deal between themselves and United could be reached for the Brazilian, then, as reported by Le Progres, via HITC, it is believed Lyon will themselves turn their attentions towards Fofana.

Both Fofana and Paqueta have impressed in France this season - although the pair do play slightly different roles. Fofana would add great industry and engine to the midfield whilst Paqueta would be used more as a creative outlet, linking the midfield and attack.

If these reports come true, then it could be a very interesting situation to watch develop as the summer transfer window approaches.

Atalanta interested in Toon-linked duo

Serie A side Atalanta are reportedly weighing up a move for Torino’s Andrea Belotti should they fail to land Divock Origi.

Both strikers have been linked with a move to Newcastle, with Belotti reportedly rejecting the chance to move to Tyneside in favour of staying in his native country, whilst Origi was seen as a good option to bolster Eddie Howe’s attacking options.

