Government guidance issued to Premier League as Newcastle United fans wait on fixture decision

The Premier League’s weekend fixtures could yet go ahead.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:12 am
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:12 am

Newcastle United fans are waiting to hear whether Sunday’s game against West Ham United will be postponed as the nation mourns the death of the Queen.

The Premier League is meeting this morning to discuss postponing the latest round of games. However, Cabinet Office guidance on the period of national mourning states that fixtures can go ahead.

It guidance reads: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures or close entertainment events during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponed events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

"If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so the do not clash with the timings of the funeral service.”

Newcastle United fans at St James's Park last month.
