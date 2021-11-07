Graeme Jones reveals Newcastle United's plan for the international break

However, when they report back to the club’s training ground they must be prepared to redouble their efforts over the two-week international break, according to Graeme Jones.

The appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal is set to be confirmed by the club, which is winless and 19th in the Premier League with 11 games gone.

As such, the break should be treated as an opportunity by the team, which came from behind to draw 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium yesterday.

“The boys have got a couple of recovery days now, and they need to be ready to work, because we need to take advantage of this international break,” said Jones, who was put in charge on an “interim basis” last month following the departure of Steve Bruce.

“It’s a period (during which) we need to become better. We’ll have to wait and see who’s in control of that, but, as I said, you have to be adaptable, and ready for anything.”

The club is yet to make an announcement on Howe, who watched the Brighton game from the stand with part-owner Amanda Staveley and Jason Tindall, who was his assistant during his time at Bournemouth.

Jones believes that Howe will have been encouraged by the way the team responded to going behind before the break.

Graeme Jones looks on from the technical area.

Isaac Hayden claimed a point for Newcastle with a second-half equaliser, and Callum Wilson was denied the chance to win the game by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who was dismissed for bringing the striker down outside the box.

Asked about the international break, Jones said: “It’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to work, and to improve on what he’s seen – if that (his appointment) is the case. We still don’t know.

“There’s lots of good things. If I was in the stand looking at that, I’d think ‘we’ve got a chance here’. We’ve got everybody fit.

"There’s a togetherness about everybody, I can assure you about that.”

United’s next game is against Brentford – who have lost their last four league games – at St James’s Park on November 20.

