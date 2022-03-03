Graham Potter's revealing Newcastle United verdict following 'exciting' move

Burn – who joined his boyhood club from Brighton and Hove Albion in January in a £12million deal – has been superb in his three appearances so far.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Potter said: “I think he’s done really well, what we would expect of him, I would say, because everyone held him in such high regard.

"He was fantastic for me. He’s playing with a real confidence, a real maturity, that he had, and it’s nice that he’s taken that to his new club, so we’re pleased for him. We don’t want it to go so well at the weekend, but, apart from that, we wish him well.

Blyth-born Burn, let go by Newcastle at a young age, spoke about the pull of the club following his move.

Previous Premier League fixtures between the two clubs have been played against the backdrop of protests against Mike Ashley, who sold the club late last year.

The mood around the club is very different following that takeover – and the appointment of Eddie Howe as head coach – and Potter’s looking forward to the challenge of playing against a buoyant team and stadium.

“It’s an exciting move for him, an exciting time for him,” said Brighton’s head coach.

Dan Burn applauds fans last month.

“Normally, when we’ve played Newcastle, there’s been quite a bit of negativity around, so, in some ways, we’re looking to seeing the other side, which is a positive crowd behind the team. That increases the challenge for us, but it’s also exciting.”

Potter added: “The challenge is different when the environment is so positive, but that’s what has been the case at Newcastle – and it’s a general thing.

"The home support can be an advantage, but only if they’re positive and behind the team. Sometimes, support can be a disadvantage, and there have been times when that’s been the case.

"When it’s an empty stadium (due to Covid-19), it can be a different thing.

"We’re excited about it, we shouldn’t be worried about, we’re looking forward to it.

