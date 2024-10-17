Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewis Miley has returned to Newcastle United training after being sidelined for four months with a metatarsal injury.

Miley spent the end of last season on the treatment table after injuring his back and hasn’t featured for Newcastle United since March. The teenager, who had a big role to play in Eddie Howe’s first-team last season as injury issues plagued the squad, then broke his metatarsal in June before the squad returned for pre-season training.

Miley was subsequently ruled-out of pre-season and is yet to feature in any of Eddie Howe’s matchday squads this campaign. However, pictures released by the Magpies on Wednesday showed Miley back in training with the first-team.

Jamie Miley, who is currently on-loan at League Two outfit Newport County, took to Instagram to show his support for his younger brother as a return to action closes in. Reposting Newcastle United’s gallery, Jamie wrote: ‘’The work you’ve put in after a tough few months pays off, great to see bro’.

Lewis Miley made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies last term, but will face stiff competition for a starting spot this year with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock all vying for a starting spot. A return to action against Brighton looks unlikely with a Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea at the end of the month a more likely date for Miley to make his comeback.

The 18-year-old scored his first, and so far only, Magpies goal against Fulham at St James’ Park in December, setting his side on their way to a 3-0 win.