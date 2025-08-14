‘Iconic’ - Newcastle United announce ‘multi-year’ deal after South Korea tease

Newcastle United have announced a ‘multi-year’ deal with Guinness. | Getty Images

Newcastle United latest news: Newcastle United have announced a ‘multi-year’ deal with Guinness ahead of a new Premier League season.

Just days before the new Premier League season gets underway, Newcastle United have announced they have signed a ‘multi-year’ deal with Guinness. The Magpies begin their campaign against Aston Villa at Villa Park, with their first game at St James’ Park to follow that nine days later against Liverpool.

That game, to be played at 8pm on Monday 25 August, will likely be a feisty encounter between two teams that have been engaged in a transfer saga throughout the summer. The Red will also be seeking revenge from their last meeting with Eddie Howe’s side, one that saw them fall to defeat in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

As the Magpies prepare for the return of football once again, work has gone on in the background to continue their commercial growth. One way to ensure they are able to compete in the transfer market and not be impacted by the constraints of PSR is to increase their commercial revenues and, as the club announced on Thursday, that has begun with a ‘multi-year’ partnership with Guinness.

Newcastle United announce ‘multi-year’ Guinness partnership

After teasing a partnership between Newcastle United and Guinness during the club’s trip to South Korea, one that saw Guinness support a fan event put on by the club, official confirmation of the partnership has now been announced. The deal will see Guinness and Guinness 0.0 served at St James’ Park throughout concourses and hospitality areas.

Speaking about the deal, Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: "Newcastle United and Guinness are two iconic global brands that were destined to unite. They will help us deliver unforgettable experiences for supporters in Newcastle and across the globe.

“Guinness is joining us during an exciting period of rapid transformation. Since 2021/22, our global TV audience has risen 66% - the second-fastest growth among Europe's top clubs - and last season we were the Premier League's fastest-growing club on social media, offering a powerful platform to reach Guinness' markets worldwide."

Somnath Dasgupta, Marketing Director Global Sports Partnerships at Guinness, added: "Newcastle United is a famous one-city club with a passionate fanbase that transcends geographies to reach into all corners of the world. We are incredibly excited to further scale and deepen our association in football, and kick-off new rituals with the Geordie faithful worldwide.

"The atmosphere at St. James' Park is legendary, and we are delighted that Guinness and Guinness 0.0 will become part of this unforgettable fan experience for home and away fans from the start of the season."

Howe’s side have less than 48 hours to prepare for their first game of the season in what will be a major test of their credentials as Champions League hopefuls. Games between Howe’s Newcastle United and Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have always produced fireworks and, strangely, often end with one team sealing a commanding win over their opponents, despite both clubs finishing within touching distance of each other over the last few Premier League seasons.