Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and Andreas Christensen were both saying the same thing about Newcastle United.

Barcelona are wary of the threat Newcastle United could pose in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Thursday night (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies return to Champions League action against the club that started it all 28 years ago. Back in 1997, Newcastle won their first-ever Champions League match 3-2 against Barcelona courtesy of a Tino Asprilla hat-trick.

Newcastle pulled off a shock 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their previous Champions League campaign. While PSG manager Luis Enrique was familiar with the St James’ Park atmosphere, having played and scored for Barcelona in the 3-2 defeat to Newcastle, his players were not and suffered the consequences.

But Barcelona have a few players who have past experience of playing against Newcastle at St James’ Park. One of which is former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona defender issues NUFC warning to Hansi Flick

When asked about playing at Newcastle previously, Christensen said: “Hansi actually just asked me that in the car and I was pretty fast to say it is one of the best, if not the best, especially on a Champions League night. From playing here in the Premier League, we have to be very focused. [The atmosphere] will be a big part of the game. Like I said, it is probably one of the best I’ve experienced.

“I try to block it out, I guess. Like I said, it is a big part of the game. The times I’ve been here, it has been so difficult. Every tackle means something, there is always a message behind every action.

“It is going to be one of the difficult things we have to handle tomorrow. It has been part of our talk and our preparation that it is a difficult place to play.

“It’s going to be hard to stay calm but we have to play our game and believe in our qualities. We need to do what we normally do and try and match their energy as much as we can.”

Marcus Rashford and Raphinha have also played against The Magpies at St James’ Park for Manchester United and Leeds United, respectively.

“I was never here in this stadium,” Flick said. “But what I have heard from my players is that it is one of the best, maybe the best atmosphere here in the Premier League.

“I expect a really strong team, quality, with a high intensity, with a lot of dynamic players. They go in for the second balls vertially, they are playing well.

“It's a team built over the last few years and Eddie Howe and his coaching staff have done a fantastic job.”

Eddie Howe looks ahead to Barcelona clash

Barcelona reached the Champions League semi-final last season while also winning the La Liga title.

“Firstly [they] are a very good technical team,” Howe said. “Very good in possession, very comfortable on the ball, all their players and a lot of pace in wide areas.

“A lot of goals. Free-scoring. Started the season very well. I think all of those things lead to us having to defend very well, so our off-the-ball game plan has got to be very strong.

“We started the season really well defensively, so a continuation of that is going to be really good.”