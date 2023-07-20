Allan Saint-Maximin didn’t travel with the Newcastle squad to the United States amid transfer interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. The French winger’s expected departure paves the way for Harvey Barnes’ arrival from Leicester City.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Newcastle are ‘set to sign’ the 25-year-old following an agreement worth £38-39million and personal terms agreed.

Romano tweeted: “Newcastle are set to sign Harvey Barnes on permanent deal from Leicester, here we go! #NUFC Deal sealed on £38/39m package and personal terms are also agreed now. Barnes wants Newcastle and deal will be completed soon.

“Saint-Maximin, now closer to Al Ahli move.”

Barnes is due for a medical at Newcastle in the coming days with the hope he can promptly join the Newcastle squad in the United States for the Premier League Summer Series. The Magpies face Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion during their tour of Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey.