Newcastle United agree third summer transfer with player set for medical

Newcastle have agreed a deal in the region of £38million for the 25-year-old winger who scored 13 goals for Leicester last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, according to The Athletic. The player is due for a medical on Tyneside this week with the Magpies squad having already arrived in Atlanta for the Premier League Summer Series in the United States.

The Gazette understands personal terms won’t be an issue regarding Barnes as the player has been expecting to join Newcastle for weeks and has already looked at properties in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expectation is for Barnes to complete his medical in England before joining up with the rest of the Newcastle squad in America. United will face Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League Summer Series.

Barnes likely arrival coincides with the departure of winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who is close to joining Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe spoke following the 2-1 win at Rangers on Tuesday night about having to sell a player like Saint-Maximin in order to fund the club’s transfer business this summer due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.