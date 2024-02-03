Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson have returned to the Newcastle United squad.

Barnes suffered a foot injury in the early stages of Newcastle's 8-0 win at Sheffield United and hasn't featured for the club since. Barnes was initially expected to be in contention for a return around the festive period but a slight set-back delayed his return.

But after the winger trained with the squad this week, he has been included in Eddie Howe's matchday squad for the match against Luton Town (3pm kick-off). The Magpies go into the match looking to build on an impressive 3-1 away win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Wilson also returns to St James' Park after missing the last four matches with a calf issue.

Barnes was understood to be close to travelling to Villa Park but a late call was made to keep him out of the squad and delay his return until Saturday at St James' Park. Barnes and Wilson have now arrived at St James' Park with team news set to confirm his involvement at 2pm.

There is no sign of Joe Willock, Alexander Isak or Jamaal Lascelles. Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindal suggested all of those players were close to an injury return during his pre-match press conference.

Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring against Aston Villa on his Premier League debut for Newcastle.

"There's a potential [of injury returns], there's a couple of lads who are getting closer, " Tindall revealed. "We've got another training session today and once that's done we'll assess the squad and see where we're at.

"We've got Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are all close but we'll make a decision on them. Harvey and Callum are a little bit head of Joe.