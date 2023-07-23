Barnes joined from Leicester City for an ‘undisclosed fee’ thought to be in the region of £38million. The 25-year-old has signed a five year deal and follows Yankuba Minteh and Sandro Tonali through the door at St James’ Park.

The winger scored 13 Premier League goals for Leicester last season despite suffering relegation. Barnes was on Tyneside earlier in the week to complete his medical and finalise his move before joining up with his new team-mates in the United States for the Premier League Summer Series.

Now the transfer has been officially confirmed, Barnes is in contention to feature against Aston Villa in Philadelphia pn Monday morning (12am kick-off).

Following his arrival, Barnes told the club website: “I'm delighted. It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.

“I think it's an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this; it's high paced, it’s physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I’ll certainly suit the style.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United.

"He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions.

"He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead."

Barnes’ arrival also paves the way for Allan Saint-Maximin’s exit from Newcastle to be confirmed. The French winger is set to join Al Ahli after a £30million deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The transfer has been scrutinised by some of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals with Al Ahli also being owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Invetment Fund.

