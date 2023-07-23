£20m Leeds United star makes Newcastle United admission after St James’ Park transfer link
Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has named his ‘favourite place’ to play football following transfer links to Newcastle United.
Adams was on Newcastle’s ‘longer list’ of midfield transfer targets before they signed top target Sandro Tonali. But the 24-year-old is still on the club’s radar following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship and the potential for a cut-price deal or loan.
His versatility to play on the right of midfield or defence is also something that appeals to The Magpies.
Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer for a reported £20m and went on to make 24 Premier League appearances before having his season cut short due to a thigh injury.
And the United States international has spoken very highly of the club and St James’ Park in particular having played there for Leeds in the 0-0 draw on New Year’s Eve last season.
When asked about his favourite place to play football, Adams told the New York Red Bulls Podcast: “Newcastle was bumping this year.
“They’re doing things the right way and I think they have the recognition now of ‘our team is good and Champions League is in our sights.’
“They came out and there was a full [flag] display. The fans were crazy - that was probably the loudest. It’s never ending [the crowd] you look up and it’s just black. The fans keep going and you’re staring into an abyss.”
Adams gave up Champions League football with Leipzig in order to move to the Premier League. But after suffering relegation to the Championship with Leeds, he could be on the move this summer.