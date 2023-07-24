Barnes has just joined Newcastle from Leicester for a fee of around £38million, signing a five-year deal at the club. The 25-year-old spent 16 years at Leicester after progressing through the club’s academy and going on to make 187 first-team appearances, scoring 45 goals.

Barnes had also been targeted by West Ham United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur before The Magpies swooped in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger joins Newcastle following The Foxes’ relegation to the Championship and has confirmed his departure from Leicester with a social media post.

Barnes shared a video showing highlights of his time at Leicester along with a statement, which read: “There is no easy way to write this, but after much speculation I am now making the toughest decision of my life to leave Leicester City Football Club.

“I have real mixed emotions as Leicester City is literally all I’ve ever known. I joined the club at the age of nine and we went on the most amazing journey together, creating memories that I’ll never forget.

“My life from a boy to a man has always been here. I genuinely love this football club and everyone associated with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank everyone I’ve worked with from my team-mates now and over the years, to all of the managers and back room staff I’ve worked with.

“The time I spent in the club’s Academy was really special where I made friends for life.

“I would like to give a special thank you to the owner Aiyawatt (Top) [Srivaddhanaprabha] and his family, who has always been so supportive to me and my family. I really appreciate everything you have done for me.

“Personally, and I know words will never do this justice. I would just like to take this opportunity to thank you, the fans. You’ve supported me through all the highs and the lows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope you’ve seen that I’ve always given my all for the club. We achieved some magical moments along the way.