Stuart Armstrong gave Southampton the lead in the 25th minute before first Newcastle goals for Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes secured a sixth win in seven Premier League games for Eddie Howe’s side.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on January 2 but was postponed due to injuries and Covid-19 cases at Newcastle.

Since then, Newcastle have strengthened with the signings of Kieran Trippier, Wood, Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett and have put together a nine game unbeaten run in the top flight – their longest in over a decade.

Prior to the match, Hasenhuttl felt Southampton would be facing a ‘completely different' Newcastle side to what they would have faced on January 2.

The Saints boss previously stated that it wouldn’t really be fair for Newcastle to play their January signings in the rearranged fixture.

So when Wood equalised and Targett, Burn and Guimaraes combined for the winner, it was obvious what Hasenhuttl would be asked about following the full-time whistle.

But on this occasion, the Southampton manager didn’t bite as he abruptly responded: “It doesn't interest me today, to be honest."

On his side’s performance, Hasenhuttl added: “We had 20 minutes in the second half where I wasn't too happy, particularly with the second goal we conceded.

“But I have seen 16 shots and we must score more than one goal. We invested a lot in this game against a deep defending team, who do this very well. We tried everything, very often with every tool, but we weren't able to do it.

“We tried a lot, and the chances have been there, and in the past we have been more successful at taking these chances.

“After the break, the second goal, we had a foul on the middle line, and a free kick, that leads to a corner, and that leads to a goal.

“It is frustrating, but we could have scored more goals than we did today. This is the difference and we have to turn this around in the next one against Watford, and this is for us to sort on our side.”

