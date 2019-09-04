Hatem Ben Arfa posts cryptic message about future as ex-Newcastle forward is linked with Serie A
Former Newcastle United forward Hatem Ben Arfa has posted a cryptic message on social media regarding his future amid links to Serie A Fiorentina.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 06:00
Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Ben Arfa would put pen to paper pre-deadline– but the player remains a free agent.
And he’s taken to Instagram to explain the situation. He said: “No challenge that has been proposed to me excites me. It's like with a woman if she does not excite you lets my brother down.”