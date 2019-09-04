Hatem Ben Arfa posts cryptic message about future as ex-Newcastle forward is linked with Serie A

Former Newcastle United forward Hatem Ben Arfa has posted a cryptic message on social media regarding his future amid links to Serie A Fiorentina.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 06:00
TOPSHOT - Rennes' French forward Hatem Ben Arfa celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Cup final football match between Rennes (SRFC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on April 27, 2019 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Ben Arfa would put pen to paper pre-deadline– but the player remains a free agent.

And he’s taken to Instagram to explain the situation. He said: “No challenge that has been proposed to me excites me. It's like with a woman if she does not excite you lets my brother down.”