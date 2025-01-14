Have Newcastle United breached PSR? Eddie Howe's six-word response after £68m deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe was asked if Newcastle United had breached PSR rules with the Premier League set to announce charges today.

On Tuesday, January 14, the Premier League will issue disciplinary charges to clubs who have broken financial rules for the 2021 to 2024 reporting period. Last summer, Newcastle scrambled to comply with PSR, selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively in June.

Sales had to be made by the end of June to be reported in the 2024 calculations with Newcastle making a considerable profit on both players. The Magpies bought Minteh for £7million the previous summer and sold him for £33million though Odense were entitled to a 10% sell-on fee for the winger.

Anderson was sold for pure profit as an academy graduate for £35million, a joint club-record sale. However, this was softened by the fact goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos moved in the opposite direction for £20million.

Last season, Everton were deducted eight points for two separate breaches of PSR while Forest were deducted four points. Both clubs were able to avoid relegation.

But Howe is not expecting Newcastle to be one of the club’s facing a charge or potential points deduction this month.

When asked if Newcastle had breached the rules that limit clubs to losses of £105million over a three year period, Howe said: “No, I don't believe we are.

“The breaching of financial fair play for us was something that we fought really hard in the summer to not be in that position, and that's why the departures, the ones that we didn't want to happen, had to happen, and hopefully we're not on that list. Fingers crossed.”