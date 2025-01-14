Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s latest signing Vakhtang Salia visited St James’ Park and the club’s training ground ahead of his permanent move from Dinamo Tbilisi.

The 17-year-old winger will officially join Newcastle when he turns 18 in August with the club fighting off the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United for his signature. Salia is already a regular at Dinamo, scoring six goals in 28 Erovnuli Liga appearances in 2024.

Salia will become only the third Georgian to sign for Newcastle after Temur Ketsbaia and Zurab Khizanishvili. During the off-season in Georgia, the teenager visited Newcastle for a closer look at his new club.

“I was everywhere, I was in the first-team training ground, I was at the academy and it has been amazing so far,” he told NUFC TV. “My father and my agent convinced me that two Georgians played here. The club has a big history.

“The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.”

Salia, who can play up front or out on the left, was filmed meeting with Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell, head coach Eddie Howe and loan manager Shola Ameobi. Newcastle will look to find a suitable loan club for the youngster for the 2025-26 campaign to continue his development.

“I don’t think I can play in just one position,” he added. “I can play more. Just let me play and I will prove it. I don’t like to think about me – I let other people talk about me.”

“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia. I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.

“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”

With Newcastle having to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules, Mitchell has stressed the importance of signings like Salia in the coming years.

"We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang,” he told the club website when the deal was confirmed last year. "Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.

"We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi.”

Salia’s move will draw some comparisons to Newcastle’s £7million deal to sign teenager Yankuba Minteh from Odense in 2023. Minteh spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Feyenoord before being sold on to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million last summer.

While Newcastle claim they were ‘forced’ to sell the winger, the deal ultimately helped the club comply with PSR and avoid a points deduction by selling a player who hadn’t made an appearance for the club.