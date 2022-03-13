Chelsea match winner Kai Havertz reacts to elbow on Newcastle United's Dan Burn

Kai Havertz insisted his elbow on Dan Burn was not intentional after he netted a late winner for Chelsea against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 4:43 pm


Havertz left Burn with a gash on his forehead after connecting with his elbow in the first half but escaped only with a yellow card to his name.

The German international then popped up in the final minute of the game to beat Burn to the ball and break the deadlock to secure three points for the home side.

Following the match, Havertz told Sky Sports about his challenge on Burn: "People know me not as a player who does things like this.

Newcastle United's English defender Dan Burn (L) vies in the air with Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London on March 13, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"This guy is like seven, eight foot and I have to jump against him. You have to use arms to jump and when I jump he is higher than me, so it is tough.

“I can say sorry because I saw he was hurt and feel bad, but you cannot tell me I did this on purpose.”

On his winning goal that ended Newcastle’s nine game unbeaten run in the Premier League, he added: "It was amazing to score in the last minute like this.

“It was very tough. Newcastle made life hard for us. Up front it was tough – they have big defenders, who always tried to block us and foul us.

"But we talked about this at half-time and how to get round this. We dug in, tried to give our best and in the end it was brilliant for us."

