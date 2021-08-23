Henri Saivet breaks silence after being released by Newcastle United
Former Newcastle United flop Henri Saivet insists he has no regrets over his decision to join the club.
The Senegalese international moved to St James’s Park around the same time Jonjo Shelvey did in January 2015 but endured a disastrous four-and-a-half years.
Signed under Steve McClaren, Saivet failed to impress his successor Rafa Benitez, who sent him on loan to Saint-Etienne, Sivasspor and Bursaspor.
On a rare occasion where Benitez turned to Saivet, he delivered his most memorable United moment by scoring a free-kick in a 3-2 win at West Ham in December 2017.
Indeed, Steve Bruce took a similar view on the 30-year-old and was subsequently released by Newcastle this summer having made just eight first-team appearances.
To say Saivet’s career stalled is an understatement but the player himself doesn’t regret the move to the North East.
“There is nothing comparable to the Premier League,” he told Girondins4Ever via Sport Witness.
"At the time, it was an opportunity, a dream, a thing you had to hold onto. I have no regrets. It allowed me to discover this league and then discover the Turkish league.
"They are periods you have to take into consideration because it can sometimes open new opportunities”.
Saivet hasn’t played a senior competitive game in over two years as he continues his search for a new club.
He added: “I finished my Newcastle contract on June 30, and now I’m free. Otherwise, I’m good, I keep fit, I train.
"We’re getting ready for a new challenge. I’m waiting. I feel very good. I continue to work.”