Here's who Newcastle United could face next in the Checkatrade Trophy - and why it won't be Sunderland

Newcastle United U21s are in the hat for this afternoon's Checkatrade Trophy draw - but who could they face next?

A dramatic 3-2 win at Grimbsy secured progression to the knockout stages for Ben Dawson's youngsters, with a potential trip to Wembley now a step closer.

The Magpies' young side finished as winners of Group G, meaning they are guaranteed a home tie against a runner-up from one of the other northern groups.

The competition remains regionalised until the quarter final stage, meaning there are just four teams that Newcastle United could face next.

But it won't be Sunderland, with Jack Ross' side winning Group A after a late 1-0 win at League Two side Morecambe on Tuesday evening.

Sunderland could be paired with Manchester City U21, Macclesfield Town, Stoke City U21 or Bury when the draw is made later on today (November 16).

The northern draw is split into two halves, meaning the winners of groups E, F, G and H can only draw the runners-up of groups A, B, C and D - and vice-versa.

The draw will be made by two former winners of the competition, Leon Britton and Steve Claridge, live on TalkSPORT 2..

David Prutton will oversee proceedings live from Checkatrade’s Lakeside site in Portsmouth from 1pm, with the draw also available to follow via @CheckatradeTrpy on Twitter.

The first knockout ties will be played on the week commencing December 3, with victorious EFL clubs set to pocket a fee of £20,000.