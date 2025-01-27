Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miguel Almiron’s transfer from Newcastle United to Atlanta United is set to be finalised this week.

Newcastle have already agreed a fee worth around £10million for the Paraguayan winger and now personal terms have reportedly been verbally agreed. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Almiron will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract at Atlanta.

Romano posted: “Miguel Almiron leaves Newcastle to join Atlanta United, confirmed and here we go! Verbal agreement sealed between all parties, also player side on four year and half contract. Fee around $12m for Almiron set to travel for medical tests.”

Almiron made a late cameo appearance for Newcastle in the 3-1 win at Southampton on Saturday in what looks set to be his final appearance for the club. At the end of the match, the travelling supporters at St Mary’s chanted Almiron’s name.

After some encouragement from head coach Eddie Howe, Almiron stepped forward to thank the supporters - putting one hand on the club crest on his shirt and waving with the other.

“It wasn’t planned. It was just the crowd were very much embracing him and giving him a lot of love,” Howe reflected on the moment.

“Miggy's not that kind of character that's got a huge ego that absorbs all the attention, but I just felt it was imperative that we got him to the front and everyone acknowledged he's been unbelievable for us. His attitude, his commitment, the way he's played.

“I'm not saying it's a goodbye, we don't know what's going to happen, but I just thought it was a great moment for him.”

But in reality it looks like it was goodbye for Almiron as he prepares to rejoin Atlanta. The 30-year-old moved to Newcastle from the MLS side back in 2019.

Six years later he has scored 30 goals in 223 appearances for the club, including one in the 4-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Almiron is set to be Newcastle’s first major transfer of the winter window. Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lloyd Kelly have also been linked with exits though any chance of major incomings have been played down consistently by club sources.