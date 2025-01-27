Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Martin Dubravka has agreed to see out his contract at Newcastle United following a transfer offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubravka had a deal lined up to join Al-Shabab at the start of the month but Newcastle would not sanction the goalkeeper’s exit while he remained the club’s starting goalkeeper. The Magpies have won 11 of the 12 matches Dubravka has started this season, keeping seven clean sheets.

Even with Nick Pope back available following seven weeks out with a knee injury, Dubravka kept his place in the starting line-up at Southampton on Saturday and is expected to remain there for the time being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed there would be no official announcement regarding Dubravka’s future should an agreement be reached to keep him at the club beyond the January transfer window. But he has now stated that the club and player are ‘moving forward together’ after positive talks.

“Yeah, I believe talks have progressed well,” Howe told The Gazette. “I'm not 100% sure where they stand right now, but I think we're moving forward together.”

Al-Shabab have since made a move for another Newcastle goalkeeper in Odysseas Vlachodimos, who is understood to have turned down the opportunity of first-team football in Saudi Arabia. Vlachodimos has made just one substitute appearance since joining Newcastle from Nottingham Forest for a reported £20million last summer.

Nick Pope returned on the bench for Newcastle United at Southampton. | Getty Images

The Greek international is now further down the pecking order at Newcastle following Pope’s return. And Howe wouldn’t rule out a potential exit for Vlachodimos or any of his first-team fringe players before deadline day on February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Dubravka’s short-term future now appears clear, his long-term future remains up in the air.

The 36-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and can’t be guaranteed regular first-team football moving forward. While Howe has publicly stated his desire for Dubravka to extend his stay at St James’ Park, the club are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options with Burnley’s £20million-rated James Trafford a top target.

Newcastle have been scouting the 22-year-old, who has kept an impressive 18 clean sheets in 27 Championship matches so far this season and recently saved two late penalties against Sunderland. Trafford provisionally agreed terms to join Newcastle last summer but Burnley turned down two bids.

James Trafford of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

For the moment, Newcastle have five first-team goalkeepers in their Premier League squad in Dubravka, Pope, Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie. Barring an emergency, Pope and Dubravka are the only two with a realistic chance of starting Premier League matches between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday at Southampton, Howe kept Dubravka in the side with Pope having just returned from injury. But the decision over who to start in goal is set to become more difficult as the weeks progress with Pope traditionally Howe’s first choice when both are fit.

But Howe insists he will remain objective when selecting his team.

“I think it doesn't matter whether they're goalkeepers or any other position,” he added. “We need players performing at their best levels and I'll always pick the best one.”