Newcastle United are closing in on another transfer exit in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

Lloyd Kelly is reportedly close to following Miguel Almiron out of the door at Newcastle United ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kelly has agreed to join the Serie A side with a medical being planned.

Following Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat against Fulham at St James’ Park which saw Kelly introduced as a late substitute, Romano posted: “Lloyd Kelly to Juventus, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Newcastle CB to join on loan with obligation to buy. Package around £15m with add-ons and sell-on clause, contract agreed with Kelly. Medical being planned right now.”

The 26-year-old joined The Magpies on a free transfer last summer following his release from AFC Bournemouth but has been limited to just four Premier League starts.

Newcastle have already turned down two offers for Kelly this transfer window, the first from Turkish club Fenerbahce and the second from Juventus. But the Turin side are still in talks over a potential deal in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

Speaking on Friday, Howe felt Newcastle were done in the winter window in terms of outgoings - but that was before Juventus made contact once again.

He said: “As we stand now, currently I don't [think anyone else will leave]. But, yeah, things can change, but as we stand at the moment, I expect the squad to remain the same.”

On Kelly, Howe previously said: “Lloyd's an important part of what we're doing. As I said, he's recently joined, we're working with him, we're enjoying working with him, and he's got an important part to play.”

But now the defender looks set to leave with Newcastle’s squad set to end the window in a weaker place than what it started. The Magpies currently sit fifth in the Premier League table heading into the final 14 matches of the league season.

Fifth place could be enough to qualify for the Champions League based on the new UEFA coefficient rules. Newcastle will also be looking to reach the Carabao Cup final by beating Arsenal at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies take a 2-0 aggregate lead heading into the match.

