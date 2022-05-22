Eddie Howe's side were six points from safety in the relegation zone at one stage in the season and are the only Premier League team to ever survive having failed to win any of their opening 14 matches of the campaign.

But United have done more than just survive, they have flourished in 2022 with only Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur picking up more points since the turn of the year.

Which teams can still secure a top half finish?

The top eight teams in the division are guaranteed to finish in the top half this season. Ninth placed Leicester City on 49 points are almost certain to finish in the top 10 as well due to their superior goal difference compared to the teams around them.

But below that, Brighton and Hove Albion head into the final day in 10th position on 48 points while Brentford are 11th on 46 and Newcastle are 12th also on 46.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in 13th and 14th respectively are also in with a shout of finishing 10th providing they win on the final day as they each sit on 45 points.

How can Newcastle finish in the top 10?

First of all, Newcastle simply have to beat Burnley at Turf Moor to remain in with a chance of finishing in the top half. But even if they do that, they will be reliant on results elsewhere to climb up the table.

A win against Burnley would take Newcastle to 49 points, their highest total since finishing 10th in the 2013-14 season.

If they do that, they would also need to see Brighton lose at home to West Ham United and Brentford drop points at home to relegation threatened Leeds United in order to finish in the top 10.

While it is mathematically possible for Newcastle to secure a half half finish if Brighton draw, it would require United to win by 15 clear goals.

A ninth placed finish is technically possible but it would require Leicester to lose against Southampton with a 19 goal difference swing. It's safe to say neither of those events will happen.

