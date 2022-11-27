Both Switzerland and Brazil kicked-off their World Cup tournaments with group stage wins although Schar and Guimaraes didn’t get on the pitch. The Newcastle duo will be hoping to feature on Monday and go head to head.

For Schar, it’s his third World Cup while Guimaraes is eagerly awaiting his debut in the competition following his call-up. During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Switzerland and Brazil also faced each other in the group stage with Schar starting in a 1-1 draw.

And when asked about the prospect of coming up against Guimaraes, Schar responded with a deadpan: “Yeah, I’ll have to smash him. Honestly, this guy.

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes (2nd r) celebrates his second goal with Sven Botman (l) Fabian Schar and Miguel Almiron (r) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Our group is very tough with Serbia and Cameroon as well. It’s the World Cup, anything can happen and I’m looking forward to the games.

"To play against Bruno as well and not be team-mates for a game, that’s part of the tournament.

"To be fair, we had Brazil in the last World Cup so I didn’t want to play against them because they are strong and probably one of the favourites. It’s going to be very difficult.

"Obviously we have some jokes and stuff like this but come the game it’s going to be something different where I’ll represent Switzerland, he’ll represent Brazil and do everything for our country.”

Both Guimaraes and Schar have been in impeccable form for Newcastle so far this season with both being named in Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the season prior to the World Cup break.

“I hope he’s not like [he is for Newcastle] in the Brazil team,” Schar admitted. “He’s unbelievable, I really enjoy playing with him and he’s been brilliant. The fans love him, we love him, he’s a great guy, a great character.”

But how does Schar plan on stopping the Brazilian midfielder?

