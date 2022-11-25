Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes' smart response to Brazil v Serbia World Cup snub
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will have to wait to make his World Cup debut following Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday night.
Brazil started their 2022 World Cup tournament with a group stage win in Qatar courtesy of a brace from Richarlison. Guimaraes wasn’t named in Tite’s starting line-up for the match and didn’t get off the bench for the tournament favourites.
But after the game, the Newcastle star took to social media to congratulate his team (translated from Portuguese): “Proud to be here and fulfilling my dream!! Victory of the group, congratulations to everyone. We continue in pursuit of our goals. Glory to God for everything.”
Given Guimaraes’ form for club and country in 2022, many Newcastle fans questioned the Brazil manager’s decision to leave the 25-year-old out with Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta and Fred all getting game time instead.
One fan compared Tite to former Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce as they posted: “If you don't get a start in one of these group games I swear...I'm coming for Tite, the Brazilian Bruce.”
Another responded: “Paqueta and Casemiro starting instead of the best midfielder in the world is criminal!"
Still, many fans are confident Guimaraes will get his opportunity to shine on the international stage in Qatar.
"Enjoy watching you every week for Newcastle United, your time will come Bruno as you’re world class,” a supporter tweeted.
Next up for Brazil in the group stage is Switzerland on Monday (4pm kick-off). The match will see Newcastle team-mates Guimaraes and Fabian Schar on opposing sides with both players hoping to get on the pitch after sitting out the opening match.