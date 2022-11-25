Brazil started their 2022 World Cup tournament with a group stage win in Qatar courtesy of a brace from Richarlison. Guimaraes wasn’t named in Tite’s starting line-up for the match and didn’t get off the bench for the tournament favourites.

But after the game, the Newcastle star took to social media to congratulate his team (translated from Portuguese): “Proud to be here and fulfilling my dream!! Victory of the group, congratulations to everyone. We continue in pursuit of our goals. Glory to God for everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given Guimaraes’ form for club and country in 2022, many Newcastle fans questioned the Brazil manager’s decision to leave the 25-year-old out with Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta and Fred all getting game time instead.

One fan compared Tite to former Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce as they posted: “If you don't get a start in one of these group games I swear...I'm coming for Tite, the Brazilian Bruce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another responded: “Paqueta and Casemiro starting instead of the best midfielder in the world is criminal!"

Still, many fans are confident Guimaraes will get his opportunity to shine on the international stage in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior (2nd L), Brazil's midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (C) and Brazil's forward Pedro (R) take part in a training session at Al Arabi SC stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Brazil and Serbia. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

"Enjoy watching you every week for Newcastle United, your time will come Bruno as you’re world class,” a supporter tweeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad