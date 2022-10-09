The Bees thought they had taken the lead early-on when Bryan Mbuemo struck in the 10th minute, however, VAR eventually chalked-off the goal after spotting Ivan Toney in an offside position in the build-up.

Despite this early setback, the Magpies responded almost instantly through Guimaraes’ first goal of the season.

Bruno Guimaraes' header opened the scoring for Newcastle United against Brentford (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

His second of the afternoon was a superb strike from distance but former Arsenal man Wright instead opted to highlight Guimaraes’ opener, describing the goal as a ‘brilliantly worked’ set-piece.

Wright said on Match of the Day: "Obviously it just looks like a normal set-piece, looks very straight forward. The ball comes out to Kieran Trippier, we know how great he is at delivering but when you watch it again, you can see [Jacob] Murphy - he's waiting on the edge of the box.

"Then he goes late, that attracts [Bryan] Mbuemo, you look at Bruno and he's acting like 'Oh, I'm just going to do my laces up' but it's too late! The ball goes to Trippier and once it goes in, Dan Burn is blocking Ben Mee and that gives Guimaraes the free header.

"Brilliantly worked, really brilliantly worked."

Goals from Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and an own goal off Ethan Pinnock sealed Newcastle back-to-back league wins, having scored nine goals in the process in wins over Fulham and Brentford.