Newcastle United 'bargain' signing has developed into a genuine world class talent on Tyneside

There is very little to say about Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder that hasn’t already been said. In less than a year on Tyneside, we have already run out of superlatives to describe the 24-year-old.

But his two-goal display in Saturday’s 5-1 win against Brentford at St James’s Park was arguably his most influential outing in black and white to date – and that’s saying something.

Guimaraes’ nine game goal drought – his longest since joining the club in January – came to an end in style as he peeled away at the back post to finish off a well-worked corner routine with a header to give Newcastle the lead.

It wasn’t the cleanest header in the world from Kieran Trippier’s cross – the midfielder admitted heading is one of the (very few) weaknesses in his game – but it found the net at a crucial time.

And his second goal would prove even more important as Brentford, having recently pulled a goal back, were now pushing with momentum for an equaliser.

But Guimaraes single-handedly removed the sting from the Bees’ tail as he won the ball back in the opposition’s half before charging towards goal and unleashing a low drive into the bottom left corner from 25-yards.

The timing of the goal effectively won Newcastle the game then and there as they went on to secure another comprehensive three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Guimaraes left the pitch inside the final 15 minutes to one of the loudest standing ovations witnessed at St James's Park – such was his performance.

Two shots, two goals, two key passes, the joint-most tackles and most passes of any player (despite only playing 77 minutes), the stats speak for themselves. But it’s the part of Guimaraes' game the stats don’t show that really stands out.

At 24, his ability to anchor the midfield with such maturity, taking the ball under pressure, winning it back and grabbing the game by the scruff of its neck is a joy to behold. A bit of Brazilian flair every now and again doesn't hurt either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were times where Guimaraes seemed like he was playing in midfield on his own as he pulled the strings with such confidence and composure that it allowed his partners Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff to roam forward.

It was a complete midfield performance, one that gave credence to head coach Eddie Howe’s suggestion that the player’s £36million transfer from Lyon was a ‘bargain’ for Newcastle.

"He’s absolutely a bargain because he’s had a huge effect on the team and the club,” Howe admitted. “In today’s market, that is a relatively modest sum, which I can’t really believe I’m saying. But it is.

“No disrespect to anyone I’ve played with, but they can’t compare to Bruno, maybe bar Jermain Defoe, who was incredible in his early days. But there’d be no one else like him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of coaching, I’ve coached some really good individuals, but he would be right up there. He’s an incredible talent and an incredible person. We love him to bits, and we’re enjoying watching him, coaching him and playing a part in his development.”

And since he arrived at the club, he has only continued to improve and added goals to his game. His seven Premier League strikes in 22 games are the most of any Magpies player in 2022.

Newcastle haven’t had a player like Guimaraes in years, perhaps even ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a player who would stroll into almost every Premier League starting line-up at the moment. It's the first time since Alan Shearer’s prime that we’ve been able to confidently say that about a Newcastle player.

It’s easy to get carried away in this day and age, especially with influences like social media and countless stats and analysis. But this isn’t just one or two great displays from Guimaraes, it’s a culmination of genuinely world class outings from a player Newcastle really had no right to be able to get when they were stuck in a relegation battle last winter.

The Brazilian took a gamble on United and has been rewarded. He feels he’s improved significantly since arriving in the Premier League and is currently playing the best football of his still relatively young career.

Newcastle have had plenty of fine midfielders over the years. But it would be doing a huge disservice to Guimaraes not to include him in the conversation of the club's best ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granted, 17 starts is a very low sample size when you consider the likes of Newcastle greats Rob Lee and Gary Speed played 303 and 213 Premier League matches for the club respectively.

Guimaraes has a long way to go in that respect, but from a purely objective and technical standpoint, he is the best midfielder to have played for the club.

Taking off our rose-tinted glasses and considering just how far football and fitness levels have progressed since the days of Kevin Keegan and even Sir Bobby Robson, it’s hard to argue against.

At the risk of getting carried away, there is even a case to be made that he is already among the best ever players to play for Newcastle in any position in terms of pure ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though with Guimaraes not planning on going anywhere anytime soon, there’s still plenty of time for that viewpoint to change, for better or worse.