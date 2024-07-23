‘Honest truth’ - Derby County boss makes transfer admission as Newcastle United and Sunderland ‘eye’ striker
Brown spent the second half of last season on-loan at Gateshead under the stewardship of former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot. The 18-year-old impressed during his brief spell at the National League club and has been linked with a move away from the Rams this summer, despite having made only two league appearances for Derby, with a further three coming in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and EFL Trophy.
Sunderland and Newcastle United are among the clubs that have been credited with an interest in the teenager and Warne has admitted that he is fielding regular calls over the striker, but that the club are in ‘no rush’ to sell him this summer. Warne told BBC Radio Derby: “I normally get one phone call about him a day, about one club who wants to sign him.
“I am in no rush to let him go, but I also do not want to hinder his progress. So, unfortunately, Derby comes before a player and that is the honest truth.
“At this moment in time, he is staying within the camp until otherwise… but I try not to pick people through reputation, if he is the best striker in the building then I would be stupid not to play him. He has got a long way to go… We will see him again in the next couple of pre-season games and go from there.
“If I think it is better for him to go out on loan then there are plenty of suitors, but you get nine on the bench and you need to keep players when you can.”
