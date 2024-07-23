Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have released new 2024-25 Adidas pre-match shirts ahead of the club’s first pre-season match in front of a crowd.

Newcastle face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday (2pm kick-off) before travelling to Japan. Ahead of the pre-season friendlies, the club have put two new Adidas pre-match shirt designs on sale via the club website.

The Magpies players were seen wearing the shirts while out at the Adidas Headquarters in Germany last week. The bespoke designs feature ‘magpie feathers’ a black Adidas logo with white lining and the Newcastle club crest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘green’ design features the feathers with teal detailing on a white background while the ‘black’ design is black with grey detailing on the feathers.

The designs have been well-received by supporters on social media. Newcastle’s pre-match kits have previously gone on general sale and in 2022-23, it was even worn for a Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion to avoid a kit clash.

Newcastle United's new pre-match shirts are on sale. | NUFC

Both shirts are now on sale for £60 for adults and £40 for children. A long-sleeved ‘warm top’ is also available for £70.

Newcastle’s new Adidas home shirt was released on June 7. The away and third shirts are yet to be officially announced by the club but their details have been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s 2024-25 away kit will be a throwback to the iconic 1995-96 Adidas away kit that featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim. The third kit, set to be released in August, will be white with a black and green trim with a retro club crest throwback to the design used from 1983 to 1988