Newcastle United officially announce fresh 2024-25 Adidas kit designs that fans will love - two more to follow
Newcastle face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday (2pm kick-off) before travelling to Japan. Ahead of the pre-season friendlies, the club have put two new Adidas pre-match shirt designs on sale via the club website.
The Magpies players were seen wearing the shirts while out at the Adidas Headquarters in Germany last week. The bespoke designs feature ‘magpie feathers’ a black Adidas logo with white lining and the Newcastle club crest.
The ‘green’ design features the feathers with teal detailing on a white background while the ‘black’ design is black with grey detailing on the feathers.
The designs have been well-received by supporters on social media. Newcastle’s pre-match kits have previously gone on general sale and in 2022-23, it was even worn for a Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion to avoid a kit clash.
Both shirts are now on sale for £60 for adults and £40 for children. A long-sleeved ‘warm top’ is also available for £70.
Newcastle’s new Adidas home shirt was released on June 7. The away and third shirts are yet to be officially announced by the club but their details have been revealed.
Newcastle’s 2024-25 away kit will be a throwback to the iconic 1995-96 Adidas away kit that featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim. The third kit, set to be released in August, will be white with a black and green trim with a retro club crest throwback to the design used from 1983 to 1988
Adidas had 15-year partnership with the club from 1995 to 2010 and have returned on an initial five-year deal starting this summer. It is understood the deal is worth upwards of £30million per-season to Newcastle and is seeing the club shop undergo significant refurbishment over the summer with a temporary club shop currently in place opposite St James’ Park.
