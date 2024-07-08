‘Honoured’ - Newcastle United's newest addition confirms move from Champions League club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brazil joins Newcastle United from Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven and replaces former Gateshead boss Ian Bogie who left the role back in January. Brazil, who has previously worked in Norway and the Cayman Islands, began work last week with Newcastle United formally announcing his appointment on Friday.
And taking to social media, Brazil wrote of his excitement about joining the Magpies, describing it as an ‘honour’. Brazil posted on X: ‘Honoured and proud to be a part of this club, can’t wait to help build on the fantastic foundations already built. Time to get to work!’
Speaking about the UEFA A-Licence holder, academy manager Steve Harper said: “We're pleased to have been able to add Jack to our coaching staff at the Academy.
“He has great experience helping young footballers work towards fulfilling their potential in good environments and I look forward to seeing his impact on our Under-16s in the future. This individual age group appointment, along with the recent addition of Ian Skinner as our U14 Lead Coach, completes our transition from U13-14 and U15-16 dual-age band leads to four lead coaches in the U13-16 age groups, allowing us to provide more detailed coaching support to our young players.”
The Magpies have also recently announced a new host of scholars that have joined the club. They have also been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Rory Finneran. The 16-year-old made his first-team debut for Rovers in the FA Cup this season, whilst aged 15, and is reportedly wanted by the Magpies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.